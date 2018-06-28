Suspension of Four House Members Lawmakers Move Again to Impeach Madumere Worries Over safety of State Chief Judge Deputy Gov’s Office At The Verge of Collapse

The lingering plot by the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to get his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere out of office seems to be nearing fruition, following the recent suspension of some members of Imo House of Assembly, said to be loyal to Madumere.

The suspended House of Assembly members are Hons Uche Oguike (Ikeduru) Ifeanyi Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli) Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East) and Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano)

The members were suspended for acts “unparliarmentary” of them. However, indications are that the lawmakers were sent packing to pave way for smooth impeachment of Madumere, which has ran into hitches for the several times the “project” was presented to the Imo House of Assembly by the forces working against Madumere.

First, Hon Uche Oguike who is married to Madumere’s younger sister, was removed from office as the Majority Leader of the House, and replaced with Hon Lugard Osuji, (Owerri Municipal) who has since been schooled on how to carry out the hatchet job.

But the presence of these suspended lawmakers remained a problem in the “Madumere project” as they not only are accused of revealing plots to Madumere, but also made the pliable Assembly not to form the quorum that will move for Madumere’s impeachment.

Therefore, in order to clear all the hurdles that may militate against Madumere’s removal, these lawmakers have to go for the impeachment process against Madumere to commence without delay.

According to sources, in the next coming days, if things work according to plans Prince Eze Madumere will cease to be the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

Already, the name of the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Hon Acho Ihim has been penciled down as the next Imo Deputy Governor within the next few months Okorocha has to spend on the seat as Governor.

However, this Newspaper learnt that another stumbling block on the “Madumere project” is the State Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi, who is said not to be flowing with the impeachment saga, even as his signature is needed to put the final legal authority to the plot.

It would be recalled that Madumere and his erstwhile Boss, Governor Okorocha have not been agreeing since the issue of Okorocha’s successor came up.

While Madumere feels he has served Okorocha enough to deserve his blessing as his successor in 2019, Okorocha rather prefares his son inlaw, and Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, which has torn Okorocha’s political family apart.