Ideato South APC LGA/Ward Excos Inaugurated

The Ideato South Local Government chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Chief Hyginus Nwosu has been inaugurated with resolution from the party faithful to remain committed to their duties as to ensure victory come next election in 2019.

Inaugurating the LGA and Ward executive members of the party yesterday, the productive Chairman of the party in area, Chief Hyginus Nwosu (Agunachemba) charged them to live up to expectations in the discharge of their duties while assuring them that they remained the authentic party leaders in the local government.

The Chairman who expressed optimism that the party will win come 2019 urged them not to be wary of any side-talks from the opposition saying that they will be dissolved owing to the outcome of the convention of the party last weekend.

Agunaechemba Ideato while inaugurating them charged them to remain focus and work towards the victory of the party hence they will be rewarded. He buttressed the importance why they should ignore rumours making the rounds that the party structure has been hijacked by the governor of the state owing to the emergence of, Bar. Emma Ibediro as the National Organizing Secretary of the party in the just concluded national convention.

Staying further on the need for all of them to be on the same page as to achieve positive results during the elections, the Ntueke community born business mogul turned politician assured them that better days were ahead and no one can stop nor dissolve them hence they were elected and inaugurated in line with the constitution of the party.

In his remarks, Umuobom ward Chairman, Hon. Timothy Okwara who spoke to our correspondent on behalf of other inaugurated party leaders expressed their determination to forge ahead and fight for just cause in order to win in the next general elections. He expressed happiness over their inauguration while maintaining that the inauguration will spur them to work for the best interest of the party.