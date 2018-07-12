By ThompsonAgu,Abuja, Peter Uzoma

Although the forces spear-heading the impeachment of Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere are bent on removing him from office, but the legal processes to be followed in actualizing such a herculean task is turning a hurdle for the executors of the project. More so, the Presidency is said to have intervened and concluded arrangements to stop the action. Information available to the newspaper has it that the Presidency is disturbed at the development and has set a machinery in motion to ensure Madumere is not removed.

The move of the Presidency, as it was further gathered was to call the governor of the State to order as well instruct the members of the House to refrain from such act.

Authoritative sources privy to the move of the Presidency, told Trumpeta in Abuja that Aso Rock is irked at the constant squabbles in Imo State chapter of APC and unhappy that Governor Okorocha is fueling the ambers of crisis by using lawmakers loyal to him to cause instability.

Already, a reach-out to the governor has been made and Federal lawmakers of Imo State APC extraction contacted to enter into the matter and stop the impeachment.

A Federal lawmaker, Hon Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe was spotted at the Villa. His presence is not unconnected to the resolve of the Presidency to use highly placed Imolites at federal legislature to call the lawmakers and governor to order.

The worries of the Presidency leading to its intervention arises from the desire to ensure peace in Imo APC after the convention. The Presidency was surprised how the Governor who is preaching for reconciliation and had set up a committee for peace would watch his Deputy removed alongside five suspended lawmakers of the House.

From all indications, the expected smooth sail of the project by the sponsors of the plot is not going as envisaged as the impeachment process in running into bottle necks that may create time for Madumere to fight back and wriggle out of the trap.

Trumpeta learnt that before such constitutional matter is carried out to the letter, it must follow the following procedures, the House members must meet to form a quorum, deliberate on the petition, set up a committee to look into the sin of the subject, serve the subject involved and move the exercise to the office of the Chief Judge of the State, who sets up a panel to investigate the allegations who pronounces its verdict, before the House will seat again to carry out the impeachment.

In the case of the issue of Madumere, the Imo House of Assembly is said to have finished its assignment as quickly as possible, and it is now left for the Chief Judge to set up the panel to investigate the allegations leveled against Madumere by the legislature.

However, information reaching Trumpeta has it that the Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnamdi is a no nonsense Judicial officer who would not soil his reputation when he has just a few years to retire in glory.

It is therefore said that the Chief Judge may look at the merit of the case before him without pandering to intimidation and politics.

But sources told Trumpeta that the Chief Law officer may be under heavy pressure to cave in to weights of the authorities, which many say is not possible following the man’s sterling track records.

Meanwhile, the Imo Deputy Governor is said not to be considering to resign from office as would have been wished by his persecutors, but has rather assembled a Heavy legal team to present his ordeal to a competent court of jurisdiction.

In a latest development, this Newspaper learnt that the Deputy Governor is yet to be formally served the notice of his misconduct as his office is yet to receive such a letter.

According a release signed by Madumere’s media Aide, Uche Onwuchekwa, such a letter has not reached Deputy Governor’s office yet.

“it must be emphasized that the purported notice of gross misconduct signed by some members of Imo House of Assembly, was not served on the Deputy Governor of Imo State His Excellency, Prince Eze Madumere personally as mandated by the 1999 constitution (as amended). And till date no such notice has been served his Excellency Prince Eze Madumere” the letter read.

Meanwhile, some members of Imo House of Assembly said to have received some huge amounts of money to facilitate the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere are said to have changed their minds by returning the booty.

According to information reaching Trumpeta, three out of those who collected huge sums (amount withheld) later changed their minds, and went in search of the Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim to return them.

This newspaper learnt that one of the lawmakers who searched for the Speaker for the whole of yesterday, could only trap him in his quarters early in the money, and explained to him that he could not go ahead in accepting the booty, as his conscience was pricking him.

After the Speaker was said to have rejected the refund, the said lawmaker from Owerri zone left the bundle in the primaries and entered his vehicle.

Although no source confirmed this story, as calls put across to the Speaker was not picked, but Trumpeta learnt that the lawmakers changed their minds after their constituents and some leaders urged them to reject the money to aid the impeachment of Imo Deputy Governor.

When Trumpeta contacted the lawmakers on phone, they failed to confirm or deny that they received money or returned same to the Speaker, but said that the impeachment of the Deputy Governor is nothing but political vendetta, as no offence was traced against the embattled Eze Madumere.

Meanwhile, a source close the Imo Assembly Speaker told Trumpeta that lawmakers are entering and leaving the Speaker’s lodge, and therefore does not know those collecting or returning money or whether they visited for other matters.

“I don’t know. But what I can confirm is that a lot of lawmakers have been frequenting the Speaker’s lodge recently” Trumpeta was told.

Meanwhile, the people of Owerri zone has expressed dismay how their children are being forced out of office of Imo Sate Deputy Governor since Okorocha emerged Governor in 2011.

The complained that first it was Sir Jude Ejiogu who was impeached, and now it is Prince Eze Madumere. They wondered if it is that these Owerri sons disobeyed the Boss, or that their Boss is intolerant of advises from others.