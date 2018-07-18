I Got #100,000 For Kidnapping Highlife Music Star, Ugo Stevenson, says suspect

One of the suspects in the kidnap of Owerri based music maestro, Ugo Stevenson and another entertainer Izunna Obialor based in the state, one Sunday Okoli from Owerri West has revealed that he only got #100,000 as part of his share for the crime.

It would recalled that Ugo Stevenson and Obiakor were abducted two weeks ago in New Owerri area of the state capital, kept for some days before they were released after payment of ransoms.

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, led by its Commander, Godfrey Victor, handled the operation after the suspects reestablished contact with their victims to pay the sum of #300,000 and get back the Highlander car that was carted away the same day they were taken away.

Trumpeta learnt that it was in the process of receiving another ransom of N300, 000, after collecting N1m earlier, that the suspect, Sunday Okoli , aged 35 , who hails from Amakohia Ubi in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, was nabbed, though others escaped.

According to him during an interview, he was given N100, 000 as his share from the ransom collected from the entertainers.

“My name is Sunday Okoli; I am from Amakohia Ubi in the Owerri West LGA. I recently came back from Lagos and this is the first time I joined them to this operation.

“I got a share of N100,000 from N600,000 that was paid . I did not follow them to the hideout. The hideout is at Awara in Ohaji/ Egbema LGA though I have not been there before. That is where the jeep is,” he said.

The police squad led by Victor who asked the victims to play along in the fresh demand for #300,000 for the release of the vehicle and it was in the process of receiving it that Okoli was nabbed before others fled.