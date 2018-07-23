Imo Guber : Another Okorocha’s in-law, Ololo on Standby if Nwosu Project Fails Says He’s Not Okorocha’s Candidate

Tunji Adedeji

The race for Imo Douglas House, Owerri assumed a competitive twist last Saturday when Chief. Chuks Ololo, another in law to Governor Rochas Okorocha and husband of Imo State Commissioner of Happiness and Couples Fulfillment, Ogechi, expressed his preparedness to succeed Okorocha to become Imo next governor.

Even though Ololo, who currently is the Board Member of Federal Institute of Research, Oshodi, FIRO, dismissed the notion that he is Okorochas candidate for Imo State’s governorship election come 2019 if Ugwumba Uche Nwosu project fails, political pundits claim that the assertion was a possibility because there is no smoke without fire.

Chief Ololo who spoke at his Omeneji campaign office, Owerri, Imo State capital while fielding questions from news men said that it was an insult to attribute his ambition to his In-law going by his experience, knowledge and education.

He said, “Let me say this, “I am not the governors candidate .my aspiration is for the people of Imo State and not based on my in law-ship to Governor Rochas Okorocha but all about perfecting the direction of God. I’m nobody’s candidate. fails.

Chief Chuks Ololo, said he was in the race to reshape, restructure and revive Imo State.”The governor is a father to all of us. I am a man of myself. My transformation agenda will build on all good foundation of the current administration and reject the faulty ones. ”

“I have enough knowledge and education to be governor of this state. Therefore, it is an insult to say somebody is carrying me. I don’t need anybody to carry me. My resolve to join the contest is because my aspiration is divine.”

Ololo added, “Okorocha is our Governor and he is one of the leader of our party in south east.”

Ololo fondly called Omenenji 1 of Owerri zone by admirers described self as a humble fellow, a gentle man, very discerning, accommodating and a Christian with the fear of God who has come to salvage the State.

He promised to address the issue of bad roads, poor education, pitiable state of health sector, inadequate attention given to agriculture and the plights of women and youths in the state.

His words, “Ololo said,”all we want as aspirants in the forthcoming All Progressive Party, APC primaries is a level playing field .Owerri zone can produce the best kind of Governor that will lead Imo state alright .Owerri zone is capable of assisting other zone like they have been doing. So I appealed to our brothers from Okigwe and Orlu to give us their support.”