IMO ADP SACKS EZEALA, APPOINTS NEW CHAIRMAN

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) Imo State Chapter has sacked its State Chairman, Dr. Theophilus Ezeala and State organizing Secretary, Mr Bryan Agu and appointed Dr. Christian Ugochukwu Amadi as the Acting State Chairman and Hon Ukah Dinasius as the Acting State organizing secretary respectively.

Dr. Ezeala and Mr. Ag were sacked on Tuesday 24th July, 2018 during the emergency meeting of ADP held at the State Party Secretariat, Owerri.

Addressing the party men, the South East Zonal national Vice Chairman of ADP, Hon Chima F. Chukwudi hinted that the duo ex-party state executive officers have been playing anti-party activities and were no longer worthy to continue steering the affairs of the Party. Hon Chukwudi noted that he has taken a bold step to ensure that nobody ruins ADP.

He maintained that the Party leadership both state and national levels will no longer leave any stone unturned in fishing out bad eggs in its fold. He also warned the members of the general public not to have any business/transaction with the sacked Party officers in the name of ADP. “Anybody who does so, ADP will not be held liable. We want to move our party forward. We want sincere people to build our party. We also want to establish a proven legacy for our generation, “Hon Chukwudi submitted. The Party National Vice Chairman further urged the newly appointed state party officers to champion the Course of ADP so as to enhance a victorious outing in the forthcoming elections.

In a swift remark, the South East Zone National vice Woman Leader of ADP, Princess Chinwe Chike-Enigwe disclosed that ADP is known for its honesty and transparency thanking God for bringing a visionary leader, Hon Chima Chukwudi to steer the affairs of ADP in Imo State and South East in general.

Princess Chike-Enigwe charged the Party members to always support the Executive officers in order to achieve the dream of the party.

In his acceptance speech, the newly appointed Acting Chairman of ADP, Imo State Chapter, Dr. Christian Ugochukwu Amadi promised to make a difference thanking the Party men for finding him worthy to steer the ship of the party.

While the newly appointed Acting State organizing Secretary of the party, Hon Dinasius Ukah promised to mobilize for ADP.

Meanwhile, the party has constituted a five-member recovery committee led by Hon Anunenye Ikenna who will bring back ADP property in possession of the sacked Officers.