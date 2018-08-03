Member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has expressed shock at the deaths of three prominent political leaders in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

Opiah who while extending sympathy messages to the affected families initiated a prayer and fast session among the political class.

It would be recalled that within three days, the LGA lost the former chairman of the area, Prince Chinonye Ikegwuruka, who died on Sunday. Before Ikegwuruka’s death, a leader in Egbema met his untimely death. Another shocking death is that of another LGA Development Officer for Ohaji West, Barnabas Nwadiogor. The next is Paschal Nmanwoke from Egbema

Details from sources close to Opiah indicate that the lawmaker may likely be in Owerri today and proceed to his federal constituency to galvanise arrangement for the prayer programme.