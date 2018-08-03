By Amaechi Kingsley





As the ruling party APC gradually loses its grip, unmasking what portends to be their fate as 2019 general election hots up, a socio- critic, 2015 Deputy Governorship hopeful of United Progressive Party UPP, professor Protus Nathan Uzoma has stated that the defection ravaging the ruling party APC is as a result of dividend of democracy not delivered, promises not kept, lack of proactive and practical measures of National Interest as the goings on in Nigeria may lead to anarchy.

The Academic Don during a chat with journalists recently in Owerri said that President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration has caused so many agitations recently. He made reference to the planned Kastina State refinery, which according to him portrays President Buhari as a lopsided President for the North, adding that he has not been fair to the people of Nigeria.

The chieftain of UPP maintained that reasons for defections in the country are obvious because Nigerians are not satisfied and happy with the trends of this administration and called on well meaning Nigerians to come together, brainstorm on issues at hand, re-strategize to get out of the quagmire using their PVC.

Prof Nathan submitted that Federalism practiced by Nigerian system of administration is such that is bereft of the applications of the proper principals of federalism and opined that there is no true federalism in the Nation.

He opined that president Buhari has not done well after taking over from his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, as his best approach in the areas of fighting corruption has been one sided.

In his analysis he emphasized that President Buhari’s age may have failed his good intentions and capability to deliver, hence advised him to discard his second term bid because it will do Nigerians no good.

The youthful leader explained that problems of Nigerians is not political parties but leadership citing that former President Good luck Ebele Jonathan did well but was voted out because Nigeria needed a change, a better leader that will exceed his achievements.

According to him, “since 2015 till now our economy has not grown, using the Dollar- Naira exchange rate, Ghana’s economy is better off today.

There’s no perfection in leadership but if Buhari and APC had studied the imperfection of previous leaders and improve on their mistakes they would have made a lasting impact.”

“The leader Nigeria needs for 2019 is one intellectually sound, morally fit, fearless, proactive. A leader who can foster progress, unity and peace with the interest of the youths at heart” he concluded.

Speaking about Coalition of Political Parties, CUPP, Prof Uzoma pointed out that it Is the coming of political parties of like minds driven by common desire of enhancing Nigerian’s democracy.