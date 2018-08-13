APC STORMS ORU EAST FOR POLITICAL RALLY, AS DURU EMERGES CHAIRMANSHIP FLAG BEARER

As eligible adults set to exercise their civic obligation in the forthcoming Imo State Councils poll scheduled to hold on 25th August, 2018, the State Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Hon. Daniel Nwafor has stormed Oru-East Local Government Area for Political Rally.

The event which took place on Sunday at Central Field Omuma was attended by the party chieftains and aspirants jostling for different political positions including Ugwumba Uche Nwosu for Imo State Governor, Hon. Edwin Ihenacho for Orlu,

Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Barr. Obinna Augustus Amagwula, for Oru East State Constituency in Imo House of Assembly, APC Chairmanship Candidate and Councillorship flag bearers for Oru East in the forthcoming councils poll.

Addressing the party faithful, the State Chairman of APC, Hon. Daniel Nwafor described APC as an indivisible party emphasizing on the need for all the eligible adults to get their Permanent Voters Cards.

Hon. Nwafor noted that APC has set up machineries in motion to ensure victorious outing in the forthcoming elections urging Oru East people to vote for the APC candidates come 25th August, 2018.

While the Imo State APC Governorship Aspirant, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu expressed happiness over the turnout for the event.

Speaking to Journalists, the APC Chairmanship Flag bearer and immediate past TC Chairman of Oru East Hon. Barr. Evaristus Duru Nwakamma thanked his people for returning him unopposed as the party Chairmanship flag bearer. Hear him, “my people believe what I can do. I am humble, honest and reliable. Our people need somebody who will not disappoint them. They have confidence in me. The issue of road network will be my first priority. The rural roads will be maintained. Of course, nobody will access our markets without good road network. I will ensure that we have recreation park and mini stadium for events”.

The Chairmanship flag bearer further urged Imo people especially youths to vote for Ugwumba Uche Nwosu come 2019 so as to sustain the current good governance in Imo State led by the Owelle Rochas Okorocha.