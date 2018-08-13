Imo LGA Election Obodoukwu Community Protests Substitution of Ejieji’s Name

By Justice Nwafor

With faces enwrapped in palpable dissatisfaction, members of Ekulieaka-Obodoukwu autonomous community, Ideato north LGA, stormed the Imo State APC secretariat to protest their dissatisfaction and annoyance over the substitution of their choice candidate’s name, Hon. Chijioke Ejieji, on the ballot paper for the forthcoming Imo LGA election.

Hon. Ejieji had emerged unopposed for the councillorship seat of Obodoukwu ward during the past APC primary election.

Speaking to journalists after presenting their protest letter to the secretary to Imo APC chairman, the leader of the protest group, Prince Chinedu Ezika, who is also the palace secretary, decried the substitution of Hon. Ejieji’s name, describing it as “subversion of Justice”.

“We are protesting because our candidate’s name, Hon. Chijioke Ejieji’s name has been substituted with the name of another person who is not the will of the people – Ebere Ikokwu. Some people masterminded this act of subverting the will of the people, specifically, Chief Moses Ekpedo. We are here to make sure that this act of subversion is reversed”, Prince Ezika said.

He stated that although they didn’t meet the State Chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, but submitted their letter to the Secretary, the community has full confidence in Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Imo APC and the leadership of Mr Nwafor to serve them Justice.

Also speaking, the President General of Ekulieaka-Obodoukwu, Elder Linus Ochuba described Hon Ejieji as the choice of the community, revealing that he had emerged unopposed at the party’s primary election, while the person whose name Hon. Ejieji’s was substituted with, Ebere Ikokwu, did not show up during the primaries and is unknown to them.

On the other hand, the community’s woman leader, Mrs Perpetua Okoro and APC youth leader in the community, Mr Chizoba Adaka, in their respective reactions pleaded with the party’s leadership to serve the community Justice and avoid disappointing her teeming faithfuls in the community.

They also chided the alleged sponsor of Mr Ikokwu, the ward’s SDC coordinator, Chief Ekpedo, revealing that he does not seek the interest of the community by trying to bring in crisis.

“We believe Owelle Rochas Okorocha will act because he is a man that believes in rule of law and respects the wish of the people. Also the chairman is a man that loves rule of law and believes that the voice of the people is the voice of God”, Mr Adaka said.

Hon Ejieji is running for the councillorship seat of Obodoukwu ward. The election is slated to hold on 26th of August 2018.