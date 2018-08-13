Eze Okoro Preaches Peace, Unity at Eyiri Eyi Obohia

The traditional ruler of Obohia autonomous community in Ahiazu Mbaise, LGA of Imo, Eze Chidubem Okoro, has enjoined people of the area to imbibe peace and unity as the annual Enyiri Eyi Obohia holds.

Eze Okoro, the immediate past Deputy Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional at this year’s Enyiri Eyi Obohia informed his people that peace is a process of development that cannot be wished away especially now the country is about to witness a new transition program.

According to the monarch, the essence of the festival which originated from their forefathers and marked few days to the Iriji Mbaise is designed to bring the people together for their common good and a better society.

Eze Okoro after meeting with visitors and well wishers who came to his palace for the event led people to the event place for another round of the activities.