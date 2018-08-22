As the primaries of the All Progressive Congress, APC to chose members for the 2019 election draw nearer, there are strong indications that the national Secretariat of the party would engage in face mending tactics to have in place a “Unity” list of exco.

This position became clearer early this week as the Presidency and the leaders of the party at the national level are said to worried over the war of attrition affecting the party in Imo State.

A senator of the party and APC Board of Trustees member Senator Hope Uzodimma further gave an insight into the coming arrangement when he spoke to supporters in Owerri.

There have been prolonged schisms in the Imo APC where three factions exist. Apart from the one controlled by the governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the Coalition, otherwise known as the Allied Forces exist alongside that of Senator Uzodimma.

Also, the validity of the two Congresses held by the party in May and July that favoured the Coalition and Okorocha’s Rescue Mission respectively, is getting attention in the law courts.

Apparently worried by the development which the leaders of the party are scared may affect the chances of the party on 2011, the national leadership is considering a “Unity” list where all the interest of the warring factions shall be taken care of.

The new list would lead to the withdrawal of the cases in court as well as fostering unity among the party members ahead 2019 election.

A chieftain of the party at the national office revealed that Abuja is considering this option when it appears that the party would be in shambles in Imo if the structures are left in the hands of one camp.

Said he ” I can tell you that a Unity list is coming. That is the only option because the people here ( Abuja) are worried and unhappy over what is happening in Imo APC. As soon as we have a unity list, we hope to have peace” he added.

To further confirm the new development, Senator Hope Uzodinma who addressed his supporters in Owerri few days ago further revealed that .

both the congresses conducted by the Imo APC coalition and governor Rochas Okorocha led APC will not stand .

According to reports,Uzodinma claimed to have met with stakeholders of the party ,including the national chairman,Adams Oshiomhole ,and chairman progressives Governors forum,Rochas Okorocha ,who agreed that the two factions will harmonize a list of state working committee members, LGAs and ward executives .

Meanwhile, the public holidays as a result of the Muslim festival has affected the the hearing dates of the Federal High Court Appeal and the Abuja High Court handling the cases involving the Coalition and Rescue Mission over the authentic Congress entitled to claim the party Exco.