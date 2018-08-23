By: Tochukwu Onyeubi

But for the timely intervention of the Chief of Staff to the governor, Uche Nwosu, who waded in to calm already frayed nerves, it would have been a harvest of casualties at the rally of the APC in old stadium, Owerri Municipal.

As part of the final awareness for voters ahead the LGA elections scheduled for the weekend in the state, the state APC faction controlled by the governor had embarked on a rally in the state capital.

Problem broke out when suspected youths from the Northern part of the country mobilized into the campaign ground to give support to one of the APC leaders from the area and member representing Owerri Municipal at the Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Lugard Osuji when he mounted the podium to address the gathering, started throwing sand at Obinna Mbata’s Group who stood by after the Commissioner for Finance stepped out.

The action of the boys irked Obinna Mbata’s supporters who fired back and this led to a free for all as punches, chairs and dangerous weapon flew in all directions resulting to injuries to those present.

Lending his voice as all attempt at peace talk even from security personnel failed, Uche Nwosu took to the podium to address them while speaking the Hausa language to the youths from the north, to calm the already charged atmosphere.

He charged them to remember that the party has been built on discipline and respect.

Speaking also, the factional APC chairman, Hon. Daniel Nwafor advised the group not to allow politics to be the reason to tear them apart or lead to violence. While he enjoined all present to come out en mass for the LG elections billed to take place over the weekend.