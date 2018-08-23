Irate Youths Set Imo Magistrates’ Court Ablaze in Orlu

There was pandemonium at the Magistrates’ Court in Olru, Imo State, as youths numbering above 15 set the court building on fire.

Our correspondent gathered that the fire destroyed all the documents in the court before it could be quenched.

An online report stated that the Magistrates’ Court is on the premises of Orlu High court.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that it was a case of suspected arson.

Enwerem said that the Commissioner of Police, Daduki Galadanchi, had mandated the Area Commander in charge of Orlu zone to commence full investigations into the matter.