TEN STOLEN CHILDREN RECOVERED AS IMO POLICE PARADES CHILD THIEVES

Not less than 10 children aged from day old to 10 have been recovered by the Imo State Police Command.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State named the suspects and recovered children.

A statement from the Police on the matter states;

Arrest Of Child Trafficking Syndicate/Recovery Of Stolen Children

SUSPECTS:

IKEWETE LUCYANN ‘F’ THERESA ASIEGBU ‘F’ BOTH OF UMUIKPA OZU URUALLA IN IDEATO NORTH L.G.A. IMO STATE CHIOMA EMEKA ‘F’ OF UMUANUMOKE IN OKIGWE L.G.A. IMO STATE HAPPINESS PETER ‘F’ OF IYALA OGOJA IN CROSS RIVER STATE MARTINA NWADIKE ‘F’ OF AGBOR PARK BENIN CITY EDO STATE. MARTHA OJIMBA ‘F OF MGBEE IN ORLU L.G.A. IMO STATE CHIZOBA EZE ‘F’ 36YRS AND AMAKA EZE ‘F’ 57YRS BOTH OF NGWO UDI L.G.A. OF ENUGU STATE

RECOVERED CHILDREN:

SOMTOCHUKWU OBIDUBA ‘M’ 9YRS AND KOSARACHI OBIDUBA ‘F’ 7YRS BOTH OF SAME PARENTS STOLEN ON 15/08/2018 AT AKOKWA ONYINYECHI OKPALA ‘F’ STOLEN ON 30/11/2014 AT PORT – HARCOURT DIVINE ISAAC ANYAKA ‘F’ STOLEN ON 28/09/2018 AT ST. MICHEAL CATHOLIC CHURCH ONUIMO OKIGWE L.G.A. HABEEB SURNAME YET UNKNOWN ‘M’ 4YRS AND WUNMI SURNAME YET UNKNOWN ‘F’ 2YRS BOTH SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN STOLEN FROM SABO AJANGBADI AREA OF LAGOS STATE CHISERE NWADIKE ‘F’ 5YRS GINIKA SURNAME YET UNKNOWN ‘F’ NDUBUISI SURNAME YET UNKNOWN ‘M’ TWO (2) DAY OLD TWIN BABIES (ONE BOY AND ONE GIRL)

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested eight (8) suspects in connection with child stealing and trafficking. The arrests were made between 24/07/2018 and 17/08/2018 at Agbor Park in Benin City Edo State and Imo State respectively. A total of eleven (11) stolen children were recovered from the suspects some of whom have been identified by their parents.

The children are between 1yr and 9yrs respectively. Investigation has revealed that two (2) of the recovered children Habeeb and Wunmi were stolen from Sabo area of Lagos State. Suspects have confessed to have sold some of the children between three hundred thousand (N300, 000) and six hundred thousand (N600, 000) naira as case may be before they were arrested.

Parents/Guardians whose child/children are missing are advised to report to the Public Relations Department of the State Police Command for Identification and collection of their children.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State CP Dasuki D. Galadanchi has eulogized the community policing strategic efforts of the command as he has resolved to make Imo State very hot for criminals to operate.