Girls’ Brigade Nigeria Honours Nwakanwa Foundation Boss For Promoting Humanity

By Onyekachi Eze

The feathers on the cap of an Imo State born humanist, philanthropist, and real estate developer, Mr. Chika Augustine Odionyemma has been increased with a “Youth Ambassador” award.

This is in recognition of his commitment to the growth and development of the youths in the society.

The youthful industrialist is an indigene of Amakohia-Uratta, in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State.

He is the Founder of Nwakanwa Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization for the less privileged, indigents, for the service of God, and promotion of humanity.

In addition to the avalanche of awards and recognitions received so far from the Society, Church and community, came this one from the Girls’ Brigade Nigeria, Imo State chapter.

The award is signed by the duo; Mrs. Chioma Onyemauche Iwunze, Commandant, and Mrs. Amarachi Nkwocha, Secretary.

Presenting the award on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, the State Chaplain of Girls’ Brigade Nigeria, Imo State, under the Anglican Diocese of Egbu, Rev. Canon Gideon Amanze described Nwakanwa Foundation as being established under the ordinance of God.

Commenting on reasons behind the award, the Anglican clergy opined that he never lobbied for it, but was recommended by persons who may have benefited in his philanthropic dispositions.

He said, delving into humanitarian foundation speaks volume of how deep Chika loves the service of God and humanity.

“Nwakanwa as we all know is a very young man who has decided to delve into catering for the poor and needy. I don’t believe it is because he is richer than others, but because it comes from the heart and believes in philanthropy”.

Rev. Amanze encouraged young people to venture into improving the lots of many, stressing that it is better affecting lives positively, than accumulating amassing wealth.

Eulogizing the award recipient, he challenged other privileged citizens to borrow a leaf from Nwakanwa Foundation, as well as putting into practice what they have seen in him.

Responding, Mr. Odionyemma acknowledged the show of love by the Church.

He reaffirmed his enthusiasm in giving a helping hand to the needy and downtrodden across all denominations, pointing out that the award would spur him to do more, to the greater glory of God.

Speaking further, the founder of Nwakanwa Foundation affirmed that nothing would deter him from giving back to the society, what God has blessed him with.

Interestingly, as a leading name in philanthropy, Nwakanwa Initiative will be decorated on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at the Old English Bar, Ikenegbu, as “the most active and trending humanitarian Foundation” on Imo Social Media Searchlight Concepts award.