2019 Election ImoGEM committed towards ensuring a better government, inaugurates Owerri zonal Exco

By Amaechi Kingsley

Concerned with the present State of Imo, a group of eminent personalities under Imo Grassroots Endorsement Movement (ImoGEM) has vowed to participate actively in grassroots politics, using their PVCs to ensure only credible candidates attain political offices for good governance to thrive.

The State Chairman, ImoGEM, Mr Chudiebere Ihekwoaba Asiegbu while addressing members of the association at Oha Owerre Hall last Tuesday pointed out that their continuous public enlightenment/awareness campaign through the grassroots will ensure credible candidates for good governance in Imo for the benefit of our children’s future.

Mr Ihekwoaba who noted that the association is a non governmental organization and not a political party, elaborated the essence and powers vested on the PVC to change the tide.

He charged every eligible voters to participate in grassroots politics to prevent dishonorable candidates from gaining political powers for another 4years.

According to him, “take their monies and vote your conscience, no one should sell their votes because of porridge for another four years”, he concluded.

The State woman leader and renowned journalist in Imo, Lady Chika Uju charged Imolites not to aligned themselves to receiving gifts of rice and wrapper for another four years so as to avert mistakes of the harsh economic conditions being experienced today in the State.

She advised mothers to checkmate the activities of their wards to discourage them from thuggery and ballot snatching for politicians whose children are resident in developed countries.

Secretary of the group, Mr Onyekachi blamed Owerri zone for the current woes experienced in Imo which he traced from 2011. He stressed that politicians and their likes are swimming in lies and deceit for selfish gains and appealed Owerri people to unite and fight for one political course in 2019.