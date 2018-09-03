By Peter Uzoma

Permanent Secretaries in Imo State willing to become the new Head of Service in the State have commenced intensive lobbying and reach out technique to be appointed by the governor.

Following the new title of Deputy Governor Designate, the incumbent, Mr Callistus Ekenze currently bears considering his nomination as the person to take over from Prince Eze Madumere, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, in view of the impeachment saga rocking the Imo State House of Assembly, top civil servants in the state are eyeing the plum workers’ seat.

Even as Ekenze reportedly goes to the Head of Service office at the State secretariat and allegedly attends to civil service matters using the name of Deputy Governor Designate but fails to attach dates in files, Trumpeta findings revealed that Ekenze’s expected exit has opened a frontier for the emergence of a new Head of Service.

Trumpeta learnt that government has started scrutinizing the identity of the serving Permanent Secretaries for the elevation to the post of Head of Service.

Inside sources however revealed that the Okorocha administration is searching for a reliable, and trusted Permanent Secretary who will be loyal to the present regime.

It has been gathered that some of the Perm Secs have been making subtle moves to Government House as well as developing sudden rapport with the powers that be in Okorocha’s administration. To catch the fancy of the governor, some of the interest Perm Secs engage in pseudo party politics linked to the governor’s APC faction.

Among the Perm Secs said to be top qualified in ranking for the position are Thelma Ama Eluwa and Obinna Aharanwa.