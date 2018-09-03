Ekeukwu Demolition: Late Somotochukwu’s Parents Still In Mourning Mood A Year After

A year after Master Somtochukwu Ibeanusi was killed due to Ekeukwu Owerri market demolition, his parents are yet to escape the nightmare arising from the manner he was gunned down during inferno that send down the popular market.

Mr Ibeh, the father of the late 10-year old boy still laments over the untimely death of his old son. A visit to the residence of the family showed that in spite of the outpour of sympathy and concern thrown at them when the incident occurred they have been abandoned and left to face their sorrows.

Trumpeta gathered From Mr Ibeh at his residence in Oguamanam Street, Owerri that till date, no one has come to ask him how he is fairing and coping with life.

He further narrated to Trumpeta that what he got in return for his son’s death was a text informing him that in order to compensate him they would name Douglas road after his late son. But instead of that, what he saw was a shopping mall signboard bearing his son’s name and picture. According to him, it show by the government was not necessary at this point.

He further informed Trumpeta that since his stores at the shopping plaza with goods worth millions got destroyed, all has not been well with him and his family, as they have been struggling to survive.

In conclusion, he said “though I can’t fight government over the killing of my son, but I’m not happy with the way they have treated me since that unfortunate incident happened. Since it’s the will of God for it to be so, I have taken all in good fate”

Mr Ibe thanked God Almighty who blessed him with a set of twins a boy and a girl said that God did that to wipe away tears from his eyes after Somtochukwu death, he concluded.

It would be recalled that when the state government embarked on forceful removal of the market through the use of bulldozers accompanied by security operatives, many casualties were recorded including the killing of Somtochukwu.

Though various accounts of denial from government trailed the incident until a statement from the from them owned up to a death occurring during the demolition.

Okorocha who regretted the action in a public statement reportedly said that Douglas Road will be name Somtochukwu to honour the dead boy.