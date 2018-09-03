Guber: Njoku, Achonu, Ekomaru Increase Battle For PDP Guber Ticket

As the date for the Primaries in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, hots up, aspirants in Imo State have started buying Forms to indicate their interests to run for various elective positions.

Among those who have bought forms are Prof Jude Njoku, Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN) and Senator Athan Achonu for the Governorship race.

The trio, who displayed their forms to the camera, have vowed to see the project to its conclusive end.

Before now, Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu and Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha had already bought their own forms, making the number of Imo PDP Governorship Aspirants five.

This latest situation has heightened tension in the various camps, as the date of the primaries draw nearer.

From all indications, Imo PDP Governorship primary will be keenly contested as all the Aspirants are bent to pick the single ticket.