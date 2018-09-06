LET’S REBUILD IHITTE/UBOMA STATE CONSTITUENCY TOGETHER, BAR KELECHI EMEAKARAOHA, FOR HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY SEAT IMO STATE

Barrister Kelechi Emeakaraoha, is a frontline House of Assembly aspirant for Ihitte/Uboma on the platform of all progressives congress (APC)

A survey carried out by political pundits, showed that they had taken time to securitizing and thinking all aspirants and looking at their dossier. With regard to Barrister Kelechi Emeakaraoha there was a general consensus that his desire to represent Ihitte/Ubom State Constituency was genuine and must be massively supported.

According to the survey, Barrister Emeakaraoha, has empowered youths, women and men and also substantially given free medical services, provided boreholes, given succor, including clothing of over 23 newly ordained catholic priests and assisted poorest of the poor in diverse spheres, throughout length and breadth of Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area and beyond.

He is one amongst aspirants who believes and understands better what people need.

Addressing newsmen Barrister Kelechi Emeakaraoha said he decided to vie for the post so that he can bring the desired change, noting that democracy without employment, empowerment and other dividends of democracy does worth it.

Bar Emeakaraoha, reiterated that he believed in equity, fairness and justice and will not attract anything short of that if elected, adding that he will protect the interest of the people of his constituency and called on the people of Ihitte-Uboma to give him their necessary support.

A cross section of card carrying members of the party, explained that they are solidly behind him, and added that he remains a man to beat in the race and expressed joy that they are happy to be associated with his legendary achievements.