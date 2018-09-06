Imo Police Parade “Yahoo” Boys For Allegedly Duping “Oyibo Women 15,0009 Pounds

Reports available to Trumpeta has it that the serious manhunt against suspects of advance fee fraud operators or 419 otherwise known as “Yahoo Boys” has commenced in Imo State with Imo State police command arresting four for the alleged offence.

The operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 22 – year -old undergraduate of a university in the State, Nicholas Lambert, and three others, for allegedly defrauding a Dane, Jeanette Brunsma, of €15, 000, while impersonating a United States of America Army sergeant.

Parading Lambert and his accomplices – Collins Njoku 22; Bright Chukwuezi, 23; and Chukwuemeka Ononiwu, 27 – the state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, said 11 laptops and 20 phones of different brands were recovered from them .

The CP accused the suspects of engaging in “advanced fee fraud, otherwise known as yahoo – yahoo to defraud the Dane.”

He said, “After defrauding Brunsma of the € 15, 000, the suspects made a fresh demand of € 1, 500.

“The prime suspect, Lambert, met the victim on Facebook, bearing a fake name, Johnson Mills, in order to commit the crime.”

Explaining how the suspects were arrested, Galadanchi said the victim flew into the country and lodged a complaint at the state command headquarters which led to investigations by the police.

He said the victim’s statement was followed with “a digital construction analysis,” which led to the arrest of the suspects within 24 hours.

The CP said, “The suspects; Nicholas Lambert, aka Johnson Mills of Onumonu Street, Owerri; Collins Njoku of Umudim Umuduruonyeoma, in the Ikeduru

Local Government Area; Bright Chukwuezi of Umudim Umuduruonyeoma and Chukwuemeka Ononiwu also of Umudim Umuduruonyeoma, were arrested on September 3, 2018.

“They were arrested by a combined team of operatives of Scorpion Squad and Monitoring Unit of the command for advanced fee fraud.”

“The main suspect who claimed to be a US Army Sergeant by name Johnson Mills ( Nicholas Lambert ) serving in Kabul , Afghanistan , and his friends , who claimed to be Red Cross agents , were arrested in Imo State .

“We swooped on them at their hideout in Umuodu Mbieri, in the Mbaitoli LGA after the victim lodged a formal complaint to the police.

“The suspects have made useful statements to the police, confessing to have defrauded Jeanette Brunsma of Ringwey 10, Weiloo, Netherlands, of the sum of €15, 000.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspects include 11 laptops and 20 phones of different brands.”

The prime suspect, Lambert, was said to have confessed when he said, “I met Jeanette on Facebook; I claimed to be a US solider to defraud him of €15, 000.

“After the initial payment, I demanded another €1, 500, after which I was arrested by the police in my hotel room.”

He said the other suspects were not aware that he made another demand on the Dane.