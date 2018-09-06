By Amaechi Kingsley

As we wind down to the general elections in 2019, with political office seekers and political parties finalizing strategies to streamline who carries the torch, a renowned financial expert Dr Agbahiwe Chidi Austin has assured to close the vacuum between representatives and constituents if given the mandate in 2019.

Dr Agbahiwe who currently represents the interest of Technical Investors (International Health Care Consulting LLC) United State of America and administrator of Imo International Health System who spoke to journalist in his office at Ikeduru Hospital, last Tuesday submitted that the representation of political office holders have continued to broaden the gap between who they represent, what they represent and the people they represent at all level.

The financial guru posited that the call for a better leadership gave rise to his aspiration to serve Njaba people at the state assembly and redefine leadership through quality representation.

Dr Agbahiwe who is recognized as been instrumental to most sons and daughters of Njaba working in various financial institutions all over the country recalled that he had served his people in several capacities and pointed that winning at the elections to represent them will be an extension of his selfless services in Njaba.

Responding to the reasons he joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA to via for IMHA seat, the ex All Progressive Congress APC, frontline aspirant Dr Agbahiwe recalled that after series of advises were proffered to the present government on how to curtail the sufferings of Imolites, fell on deaf ears, some of the party members formed a coalition but with countless court cases pending in the party he chose to join a sister party with similar ideals.

He promised to support any worthy aspirant of the people’s choice if he doesn’t get the ticket.

The member of Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers with an intimidating résumé, enjoined every person to arm themselves with their PVCs to effect positive and meaningful change in 2019. “Winning the primaries under APGA is the secondary thing, the primaries thing is that I have joined APGA to serve my people”, he concluded.