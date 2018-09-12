Why Okorocha Sacked Son in-Law, Uju, Obiareri ,Ojinere, Others

By Tochi Onyeubi

Some appointees of the Rescue Mission Government have been asked to quit their various positions by the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

In a release by the Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemedo made public about thirteen (13) names of the appointees including the Governor’s Chief of Staff and Son in-law Uche Nwosu were published and relieved of their various positions.

Reasons known to the government may not be unconnected to choosing new person who would be empowered to fill in those positions in order to avoid distracting activities of the government. Trumpeta noticed the decision of Okorocha was to allow the affected persons to vacate office and concentrate with their ambitions for 2019 elections. Various reasons are said to be behind the action of the governor.

Apart from trying to go with the constitution that allows them freedom to contest, the other reason is to weed off suspected enemies and saboteurs in government.

The appointees listed include, the secretary to the state government of Imo State, George Eche, Chief of Staff, Government House, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Principal Secretary to the Government, Dr Paschal Obi Chigozie, Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon Kingsley Uju, Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Commerce, Chief Emma Ojinere, Commissioner For Information, Prof Nnamdi Obiareri, Commissioner for Gender and Social Development, Barr Mrs Ngozi Njoku.

Others include, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Dan Nworie, Commissioner for Finance, Hon Obinna Mbata, Commissioner for Market Development Lady Joy Mbawuike, Special Adviser on Urban Renewal, Hon Simeon Iwunze, Special Assistant General Duties, Barr Obinna Amagwula, Special Assistant Finance, Pst Betty Uzoma.