Chima Anozie: I will Restore Lost Glory of Workers Welfare, Civil Service in Imo

His Excellency Barr. Chima Anozie Homebase the first APC gubernatorial aspirant to have picked his expression of interest and nomination form in the whole of South-east have returned his nomination form back to the APC national Headquarters No. 40 Blanytre Street Wuse II Abuja. The renowned lawyer and humanist arrived the Dr. Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri in the early hours of Thursday 14th September 2018 where he was greeted by the press and a whole lots of party faithful.

Speaking to the press about his trip, Barr. Anozie opined that the die is cast as he is the first APC gubernatorial aspirant to have picked his expression of interest and nomination form in the whole of South-east and having submitted back the form is indicative of the fact that he is in for serious business and there will be no retreat of any sort. In a similar vein, Homebase while responding to questions as to what is to be expected come the gubernatorial primaries said the APC delegates who are to vote and decide who becomes the APC flag bearer knows who is who and that he is confident God willing to come out tops when the primaries most have been done and dusted.

Coming to what is to be expected from his government if elected, His Excellency Barr. Chima Anozie Homebase said there are a lot of works to be done in the state as there are key areas crying and yearning for a Macedonian call. The legal luminary and seasoned administrator told the press to keep in mind that Imo is a Civil Service State and consequently vowed to restore the lost glory of civil service and the dignity of civil servants if elected. In addition to this, Barr. Anozie was of the view that it takes one who knows the goose egg to find it as he boasted of the synergy and experience of his running mate Barr. P.C Onumajulu Jnr who he told the gentlemen of the press is a breed of a Civil Service family.

Buttressing his conviction beyond reasonable doubt Barr. Anozie in a similar token argued if elected how possible is for his running mate Barr. P.C Onumajulu Jnr to seat and watch the civil servants work and suffer without the proper remuneration of their welfare packages since his parents are one. Barr. Anozie finally added that he and his running mate are going to form a formidable force and being lawyers they will ensure that respect to rule of law will no longer be a mere rhetoric as the dignity of every human person no matter how highly or lowly place is sacrosanct.