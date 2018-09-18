Orlu Federal House: JAFAC RETURNS, Picks House of Reps Nomination Form Calls for Unity Among Imo APC

Quest for credible representative for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru-East House Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly is currently heated up following the return of a billionaire philanthropist-turned politician, Chief Felix Idiga popularly known as JAFAC to the race.

Idiga who had earlier appeared a major contender to the office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had some weeks back announced his withdrawal when he took up the position of the National Coordinator of President Buhari’s Campaign Support Team known as GOGAN (Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria).

But in what seemed a swift turn around to his earlier withdrawal decision, the Amaifeke born Business magnet last week picked the nomination form of the APC to continue with his aspiration to represent his people at the House of Representatives; a move that has now returned joy and happiness among his fans and constituents.

Indications emerged that Idiga may have been ordered “from above” to go back and continue with his aspiration in order to raise brace for his factionalized APC in Imo state as well as help mobilize force for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019.

Further information available to gregnwadikeblog.com shows that the Presidency is seriously concerned about the turn of events in Imo which has recently caused the party to lose some of its prominent and strongest members.

“Our members that left our party would have helped deliver the party in the state, and we are therefore leaving out nothing in ensuring that we revive and mop up support base for the 2019 elections and the re-elections of President Buhari. That is why people like Idiga must go back to the race”, a party source spoke to our correspondent via phone.

When contacted, Idiga who just arrived from his vacation to the United States confirmed the development, saying “yes, I have picked my nomination form. I am still in the race for the House of Representatives”

Idiga explained that his return is based on his conviction that his party needs all hands on board at this period in time in the state in order to shore up supports and victory for it in 2019. According to him, his party’s interest supersedes that of his individual aspirations at this time.

“You see, I took up national assignment earlier because I saw there were many strong members of our great party then on ground to deliver the state to our party. But as you can see today, most of these our members have left the party and joined opposition. This is very unfortunate and not too encouraging.

“I wish to use this medium to call on these members to please return to the family. We have fought enough to the detriment of our great party. I think this is the time for unity; unity of strength and purpose so that we can work together as members of one party to deliver our party and Mr. President to victory next year”, he pleaded.

He further explained that during his brief withdrawal, his supporters were still intact and activities within his campaign organization still operating as if nothing had happened, adding that his election into the House of Representatives would ensure rapid developments of his constituency as he had even as a private individual initiated talks with his foreign partners to establish three free care hospitals; one in each of the three Local Government Areas of his constituency.

“These hospitals will be funded by the three industries I am also working on attracting to the constituency. Medical care in these hospitals will be absolutely free and bed spaces won’t be less than forty. I am already on these and on my words, I promise to deliver these within my first two years in office”, he said.

He also added that GOGAN as a support group is only interested in good governance. “GOGAN under my leadership is not a partisan body. We are only interested in promoting good governance and encouraging same. We believe that President Buhari has done a lot in reshaping the nation’s economy thus our resolve and belief that he needs to be returned.

“GOGAN has chapters in the 36 states of the federation plus the nation’s capital Abuja. we do not seek any other thing than mobilizing Nigerians to support and encourage the return of President Buhari in 2019 so that he can continue with his good job as President”, Idiga explained.

The APC in Imo has been enmeshed with series of crisis, controversies and courts cases in recent months which had culminated in fractionalization of the party and its leadership in the state with some members of the party recently leaving it for opposition parties.