By Onyeananam Edmund-Victor

In a bid to build a more Humane and compassionate Imo State, renowned businessman and former secretary to the State Government, Sir Jude Ejiogu has spoken on the reason behind his decision to contest the Imo Governorship seat in the forthcoming elections on the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC.

Briefing newsmen yesterday at his country home, Umuakuru, Emekuku autonomous community in Owerri North Local Government Area, Sir Ejiogu hinted that the State’s household income has been grossly encroached upon for lack of capacity optimization as contained in his written development agenda, adding that good health care delivery and other social services are declining. He however promised to break the abnormalies associated with past governments, noting that Imolites have indicated that they deserve more from the incumbent and previous governments.

Speaking before a mammoth crowd on his agenda which is built upon 7 pillars namely: Education, Health, Agriculture and Job Creation, Administration and Civil Service, Infrastructural Development, Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission and Security, Sir Ejiogu said, “This abnormally didn’t start with Rochas Okorocha, no. it has been there for a long time, it is like a norm, but that norm I am going to break it. And the reason is that there is no amount of money Oil Companies will give to me that I will accept, I am not going to accept it, because I know that I am an IGR expert, after attracting more companies, I will ensure that they employ our youths and build housing estates for citizens of the state”.

Speaking further, Sir Ejiogu said, “and I can assure you by the time the 5 Oil Companies and other firms come to Imo to establish, there will be employing more than 30,000 skilled workers, we have graduates of petrochemicals and professionals in other fields, they are all in their mothers’ houses, you send somebody to school to graduate and work you wake up in the morning and see that same person at home, there with you, it is a very sad situation, that is what we are going to end come 2019”.

Sir Ejiogu assured APC members and his countrymen of landslide victory while pledging support for the women and youths of the area.