YOUNG DEMOCRATIC PARTY (YDP) SHUTS DOWN OWERRI-Azubuike

The Young Democratic Party (YDP) Imo State recently shut down Owerri, Imo State Capital with their massive road show that attracted over 3000 members.

Speaking to journalists during the road show, Hon. EJike Azubuike the state chairman of young Democratic Party (YDP) Imo State, stated that they embarked on the road show to sensitize Imolites on what YDP stand for and to request Imolites to go all out and pick their permanent voters card (PVC) ahead of 2019 election. Hon. Azubuike opined that YDP is well positioned and well organized to give Imo State the best of Leadership comes 2019 because the party parades credible and efficient aspirants who have good antecedents and pedigrees.

Hon. Azubuike lamented the sorry situation in Imo State since 2011 and assured Imolites that YDP will wipe out tears in their eyes occasioned by bad governance. He outlined the sufferings which Imolites are passing through to include non-payment of salaries and pension to pensioners, destruction of markets, and destruction of people’s buildings using urban renewal as front, bad roads, agonies and hardship of all kinds.

Hon. Azubuike promised Imolites that YDP will remedy all the things the locust ate up in Imo State come 2019.

The road show of young Democratic Party attracted over 3000 party members who matched along Mbari Street, Okigwe road, Wetheral road, Aladinma road back to Mbari Street with members dancing and singing and distributing party flyers, hand bills, T-shirts and face caps, etc. The YDP road show took place on Tuesday 2nd of October 2018.