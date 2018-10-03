By Stevenie Michaels

Notable Politicians in Imo State wanting to use the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance may be disappointed if a notice Trumpeta obtained online is anything to be take serious.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that the All Progressive Grand Alliance National working Committee has disqualified some of its Governorship aspirants on the bases of inactiveness to the party and inability to gain waiver application for 2019 election.

The affected All Progressive Grand Alliance Guber aspirants are Senator Bright Nwanne,Ibekwe Nnakolam,Nsofor Chike,Obi Njoku J,Onyeagbako Charles and Onuoha Charles.

According to the information the affected persons either not meet you to the preliminary of the party or couldn’t get waiver.

From the list sighed by the National chairman Dr Victor Ike Oye on 3/10/2018 Nwanne,Onyeagbako,Obi Njoku J and Onuoha Charles were disqualified for not getting waiver approval while Ibekwe Nnakolam and Nsofor Chike was stopped because of inactive clause.

Others who scaled the hurdle were Zeh Okey, Nwogu Stephen, Ohakim Ikedi KanuDaniel,Amadi,Sam,Anumudu,Humphrey,Amuchie,Stanley,Azike,Ziggy,Onyeagucha,Uchechukwu,Ibe,Ike C,Okpara-Ndudu,Nick and Ararume, Ifeanyi.

Senator Bright Nwanne who came in company of Nigeria police force yesterday to avert breakdown of law and order as it was reported that some LGA and Fed. constituencies aspirants and their supporters besieged the party office asking for the head of the All Progressive Grand Alliance amiable chairman Barr.Ezeobi who was to under the shelter of Sen. Bright Nwanne after he came to verify why he was screened out of the race day before yesterday.

It was also gathered that on the Federal Representatives position, Chief Gibson Achonwa was dropped for Owerri Federal Seat, while a popular Actor Kanayo O.Kanayo of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Seat was not cleared as well.