By: Tochi Onyeubi

Former Senatorial aspirant for Imo East zone in the last primary election held in the state for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Barr. Henry Ndubuisi Njoku has appealed to all Guber aspirants to sheath their swords and work for the peace and progress of the party.

Barr. Njoku who spoke with Trumpeta recently, maintained that, the primaries held in the party, left much to be desired.

According to him, the widespread discontent among the aspirants and party members was owing to irregularities that characterized the primaries. He added that there was need for the party to improve on the conduct of her primaries and other elections in future to avoid bad blood.

Speaking about the formation of the N- APGA, he posited that, though they have good reasons to be angry, he advised aspirants to close ranks and concentrate on the more difficult task of voting this current administration out.

Barr. Njoku further advised Senator Araraume to have a roundtable discussion with aspirants to iron out issues with the view for reconciliation.

Talking about Senator Araraume, Barr. Njoku emphasized that, the two term senator has the requisite experience, charisma and structure to win the 2019 election. He added that, Sen. Araraume can defend the votes of Imolites and withstand the antics of Okorocha.

The Inyishi born lawyer turned politician, promised to deploy both material and human resources in all the 305 wards through his Let’s Do It Movement, to give Sen. Araraume the resounding victory in his gubernatorial bid.