TRUMPETA CO-PUBLISHER, BURIES FATHER IN-LAW OCTOBER 30

By Onyekachi Eze

It is a mourning period for the family of Sir/Lady Kelechi Mejuobi, a Co-publisher of Trumpeta Newspapers Owerri, over the death of his father-in-law, late Thomas Nwobi.

Late Pa Thomas joined his creator on the 13th September, 2018 after battling from a prostate cancer.

Information gathered from the bereaved family said he will be laid to rest in his Umuopara, Umuelu Umuagwo, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA on the 30th, October 2018, after a requiem mass at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, Umuagwo.

Due to his outstanding qualities to the social development and promotion of humanity, Pa Nwobi was crowned the ‘Oji Ofor’ of Umuopara, Umuelu Umuagwo, a title exclusively reserved for men with integrity and unquestionable character.

Until his transition into glory, the late Thomas Nwobi was the post master of Umuagwo postal agency, and was reported to be dedicated to his duties and other fatherly roles.

Meanwhile, his exit from the earth is said to have left a great vacuum in his family, in-laws, Umuagwo community and the entire Christiandom due to his exemplary leadership he exhibited while living.