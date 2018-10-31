Okigwe political zone, under the aegis of Okigwe PDP Elders And Leaders Forum has red riot act against the All Progressive Congress, APC, while endorsing that Owerri should produce the next Governor of Imo State come 2019 election.

Rising from a meeting held in Owerri on Saturday, October 27, 2018, the Leaders agreed in unsion that Senator Samuel Anyanwu should for the sake of peace, withdraw his case against his brother and PDP Governorship candidate in Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The Elders cum Leaders made their decisions known through a release signed by some noted Okigwe personalities on the platform of PDP.

Among those who signed the letter are Engr Ebere Udeagu, former Deputy Governor, Imo State, Engr Charles Ugwu (ROKANA), Chief Hilary Udumukwu, Prof Obioma Iheduru, Hon Ngozi Ogbu, Rt Hon Maxwell Duru, Chief Etelberth Nwachukwu, Engr Allwell Onwuka, Chief Austine Nwigwe, Chief Chris Okewulonu, Barr Vincent Okpaleke and others.

The Elders maintained that “In the light of the untold hardship, hunger, utter disregard for rule of law and complete destruction of social and physical infrastructure to which Imo people have been subjected on account of bad governance, all hands should be on deck to vote out the anti-people APC government in Imo State and re-install the PDP to continue the progressive development it started in 1999”.

It went on “In the spirit of equality of zones and for the sake of equity and justice in order to once again entrench peace and harmony within Imo polity, the next Governor of Imo State should be produced by Owerri zone”.

The Group tacitly emplored Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu to withdraw his court case against Hon Emeka Ihedioha over the PDP Governorship primary.

“Having due regard to party loyalty we urge any person who instituted a law suit against the Imo State PDP Governorship flag bearer, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to withdraw same so that the party can pursue the election as one united family” the Release said.