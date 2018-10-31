Imo Indigenes In Diasporas Back Osuji For Governorship Position

Those who have not joined the campaign train of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) party governorship candidate, Chief Barr.Aloysius Osuji should begin to realign themselves as Imo State indigenes in Diasporas have unanimously endorsed him (Osuji) for the state governorship seat.

Speaking via telephony interview shortly after an emergency general meeting of the Imo State Indigenes Association held in United Kingdom on 19th October, 2018, the Chairman of the association, Chief Sir Chuks Ogbonna described Chief Osuji as an embodiment of humility, capacity, transparency, competency and upright man who will reform and rebuild Imo State if elected the governor come 2019.

Chief Ogbonna disclosed that their decision to support Chief Osuji’s governorship ambition was borne out of their commitment towards ensuring that only credible candidate emerges the next governor of Imo State. He noted that Chief Osuji through his exposure and wealth of experience will turn round every sector as well as revamping the current ailing economy of the state within one year in the office. Hear him, “Chief Osuji is capable, credible and competent to govern Imo State, that’s why we are solidly behind him. We just conferred him a chieftaincy title as “Ezeji” of Imo state in UK because of his numerous contributions to mankind and his leadership sagacity. Imo people should support him to occupy the number one seat of the state. Honesty, Chief Osuji will never let Imo people down. He has programmes that will benefit women, youths, pensioners and Imo workers if given the opportunity to rule the state”.

Similarly, the Old Orlu Divisional Union in UK and Ireland has adopted Chief Osuji’s candidature. The chairman of the Union, Chief Kevin Nwanma urged Imo people to also adopt Chief Osuji as a collective reformed project maintaining that the MAJA party governorship candidate will repair the damaged Imo as well as eradicating poverty in the State.