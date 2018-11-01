The PDP Volunteer Team has expressed happiness over the emergence of candidates of the party at the end of the primary elections in Imo State.

According to a statement made public by the group, they candidates have been adopted after the emerged victorious.

According to a statement signed by Justice Chukwunatu Nwafor, the State Publicity Secretary, PDP Volunteer Team, Imo State, the group at an extraordinary general meeting held on Sunday, the 28th October, 2018, at the PDP State Secretariat, 98 Okigwe road, Owerri, Imo State, the PDP Volunteer Team adopted all the candidates that emerged victorious in the just concluded primary elections.

The group further states that “While commending the state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, ably led by Barr. Charles Babatunde Ezekwem, for conducting free, fair, credible and transparent elections, the PDP Volunteer Team reassured its commitment to mobilize support for the victory of PDP candidates at all levels.

“We congratulate the PDP Imo State governorship flag bearer, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha and his running mate, Hon.Engr. Gerald Irona. We are very confident that the Ihedioha/Irona ticket will provide the needed leadership to turn Imo State around.

The statement according to the State Cordinator, Pharm Canice Nwosu states; “We also congratulate the Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of our great party on their victory and urge them to extend hands of fellowship to their co-aspirants so as to unite the party before the general elections”.

“With structures across the 27 LGAs, 304 wards and beyond, PDP Volunteer Team will continue to galvanise support for all PDP candidates to ensure victory in the 2019 elections.

“It is noteworthy that our forthcoming projects the ‘Zonal Town Hall Meetings’ and the ‘2-Million – Man Solidarity Match are all targeted at mobilizing support for the victory of PDP candidates at all levels.

“We pledge our usual loyalty and commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party, thanking the state leadership for cooperation” the group added.