By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

It was a celebration galore at Imo State House of Assembly on resumption of work on Monday over the court reinstatement of the four suspended Imo lawmakers, of Ikeduru, Hon Uche Oguwuike his Mbaitoli counterpart Hon Ifeanyi Nnataraonye and that of Isiala Mbano, and Oru East Chiji Collins and Nkenna Nzeruo respectively.

Delivering his judgment at Owerri State High Court (2), Justice Goddy Anunuihu said that the respondents 1,2 & 3 don’t have any allegations against the applicants “My view on this matter is that there was no formal allegation from the 1st Respondent concerning the suspension issue base on that the said suspension is set aside”.

Justice Anunuihu further said that fair hearing was not given to the four lawmakers, even to one of the applicant who were present at the day of the suspension, as he said that the respondent lack powers to suspend a follow lawmakers more than 90 days.

He also noted that the respondent should pay all the due salaries, allowances to the four lawmakers with 2 million naira each to them for damages and 5 million solicitor fee and 100 thousand naira to the counsel who have been appearing for the case. On the grounds of disturbing them on their tight engagements.

Justice Goddy Anunuihu added that on no count will Imo State House of Assembly should stop the lawmakers from doing their legislative functions or not allowing them having access to their office among others.

They also urged the committee to write letter of invitation to the lawmakers for reinstatement as he used the medium to advice all office holders to learn on how to respect citizens including their follow office holders.