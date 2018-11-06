By Sampson Orji

Compelled by the November 2nd INEC deadline for the submission of names for the governorship candidate from political parties, Barr Ike C Ibe has picked the Independent Democratic ID guber ticket for the 2019 Imo governorship election.

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta the former APGA guber aspirant who was selected by the aggrieved guber aspirants of APGA as their interim chairman of N-APGA project and subsequently their consensus candidate while opposing the victory of Chief Ifeanyi Araraume as the party’s guber candidate said the decision to run for the 2019 Imo governorship race with the Independent Democrats platform was a collective decision of the N-APGA members after he had emerged as consensus candidate.

Reacting on his move to ID party, the former acting Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly said that consultations are ongoing for other positions reaffirming his zeal and commitment toward Liberating Imolites from the hands of pharoh.

In a post credited to one of his social media handle, the ID Imo guber candidate said “No doubt we have all been following all the breaking stories down here at home.

“I am glad to inform you that after pensive thoughts and serious consultations, we have continued to pursue our aspiration in a different platform.

“So much thought, strategizing and planning has gone into this decision.

“The principal parties APC, PDP and APGA have legal, moral and political burdens standing in their ways.

“I still have tremendous goodwill haven been found worthy by my guber colleagues to be chairman of their forum, interim National Chairman of New APGA, coordinator of our Legal forum and their concensus gubernatorial candidate.

“You can’t ask for more seal of Approval”, part of the piece read.

He further expressed that in view of some factors he mentioned on the post, they considered all and decided to accept the nomination as the Governorship candidate of Independent Democrats (ID) for the 2019 general elections.

While assuring Imolites on his desire to turn their mourning to Laughter, he called on his supporters and those who were aggrieved by the actions of APGA National Working Committee to rally round him and together they shall liberate Imo.