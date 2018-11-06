I can’t Abandon My Governorship Mandate Says Samdaddy

Tunji Adedeji

Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu , one of the leading governorship Aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the primary’s has declared that his party ,PDP will lose the 2019 governorship election in Imo State ,if he’s not in the ballot .

Senator Anyanwu, made this declaration on Sunday while addressing hundreds of supporters, who are mostly members of his political structure, called Divine Mandate Movement, and ALGON members at his campaign office along MCC road, Owerri, Imo State.

Anyanwu who also is the senator representing Owerri Senatorial district in the red chambers said the battle for who becomes the party flag bearer is not over yet, stressing that he’s still in the gubernatorial race and will remain in PDP to slug it out till justice is served.

Anyanwu enjoined his supporters to be steadfast, disregard the misinformation and contrary reports that he had joined Social Democratic Party, SDP.

He made it clear that he remains an authentic member of the People’s Democratic Party and would continue to stay put, even as he stressed that nobody can retire him from politics but God.

He also said former president Atiku Abubakar would emerge victorious in his race to become the president in 2019. He reiterated that the only way to win governorship in Imo is to restore his Divine Mandate.

According to him, “Mark my word, PDP will not See Government House Owerri in 2019, if the needful is not done. It’s not yet over because I’m still in the race. We are all members of PDP and will remain in PDP. If PDP doesn’t give Divine Mandate its hard earned mandate, it will surely lose the race.”

Anyanwu said that the trending story about defection to SDP is another deliberate misinformation and mischief aimed at diverting public attention from the real issues and the reality on the ground. Let it be on record that Senator Anyanwu remains the governorship candidate of the PDP in Imo State following the mandate freely given to him by members of the party during the gubernatorial primary election in the state.

It will be recalled that Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu has sued the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Emeka Ihedioha and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the outcome of the October 1, 2018, party primary in the Federal High Court, Owerri.

Anyanwu, who initially prayed the court to hold that the party primary was fraught with irregularities and should be cancelled, later urged the same court to declare him the winner of the contest.