Izunaso’s Mum For Burial December 1st

Imo State will shake to its foundation as the Body of Late (Chief) Mrs Florence Nwamaka Izunaso, (JP) aka Adinije is led to rest on Saturday December 1, 2018 at Ohakpu, Oru West LGA, Imo State.

Late Mrs Florence Izunaso, a successful trader in her days, was the proud mother of one of Nigerian prominent patriots, Senator Osita Izunaso.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the burial of late Florence Izunaso will be a carnival and political gathering ever witnessed recently in the Southeast, as Heavy Weights from all sectors of Nigeria have indicated their readiness storm Imo State on December 1 2018, for this Burial of the century.

Mama Florence is said to have been an active politician in the Nigeria Peoples Party NPP and Social Democratic Party days of yore, which led her son Osita Izunaso cut his political teeth.

The Amazon who died at the ripe age of Eight Five (85) also served as a Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, until old age restricted her agility.

Despite her political interests which led her to tutore a lot of personalities in public service, she was a devout Christian who never allowed anything distract her from her pious relationship with her creator.

Her final journey on earth will commence on Wednesday November 21, 2018 with a Requiem Mass at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral Abuja to be presided over by His Eminence John Cardinal Oniayekan. Wake keep is November 30, 2018 at Ohakpu’s residence of Senator Osita Izunaso.

The Burial proper takes place on December 1, 2018 after a mass at St Aloysius Catholic Church, Ohakpu, while Sunday December 2, 2018 is the outing service.

Expected at the Burial include representatives from the Presidency, Senate President and other Senators, Ministers of the Federal Republic, Politicians of different hew, Captains of Industries, the Clergy, students, market men and women. Artisans, entertainers, and the physically challenged, who are Senator Izunaso’s major constituency, as he does not joke with the less privileged in the society.