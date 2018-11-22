By Okey Alozie

There is serious tension and fear among workers at State Secretariat Complex located along Owerri Portharcourt road Owerri following the data capturing exercise of civil servants in the Imo State Government work force which started few days ago.

Trumpeta learnt that Imo State government embarked on the capturing of workers in order to shape the workforce and get the true records of civil servants.

The workers who were mandated to go to ICT department for the data capturing suspected a foul play since the exercise came up at the time the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC is confronting the government on new minimum wage.

There are unconfirmed reports going round in the workforce that the capturing is suspected to be a prelude to sacking as, many strategies will adopted to relieve workers of their jobs and reduce the staff strength of Imo civil service.

An eyes witness account has it that the fear may have contributed to the casualty situation noticed in the Ministry of Education where a middle age man slumped and was rushed to a hospital in the morning.

Trumpeta has on good authority that the government of Imo State and organized labour are on collision course over this latest development.

It was also gathered that the promotion given to Imo workers as promised by the state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, on the May Day celebration, has not been financially implemented by those in authority.

Our source disclosed that many of the workers promoted to level 16 may step down to their former position since the money released to pay salaries is below the actual wage bill of Imo State. Worst hit on this sad development are the teachers especially those in secondary schools.

A visit to Secondary Education Management Board, SEMB, on Thursday showed that the aggrieved teachers have sent danger signals to those in authority. It was observed that the aggrieved teachers who are yet to receive their salaries may embark on protest at Government House.