Imo Government Abandons “Somtochukwu”, Renames Eke Ukwu Site “Imo New Specialist Hospital”

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

There are strong indications that the decision of the Imo State government to immortalize late Somtochukwu Ibeanusi, the late 11 yrs Old boy killed at the Eke Ukwu Owerri Market site during the demolition of the popular market on Douglas Road, may have been ignored.

Recall that the uproar raised by the death of Somtochukwu prompted Governor Rochas Okorocha during a public broadcast of the incident that occurred August 2017, to announce his decision to immortalize the name of Somtochukwu by attributing any structure put in the place with the name.

Trumpeta noticed that a new sign post with the inscription, The New Imo Specialist Hospital has been erected at the site to replace an earlier one named “Somtochukwu Mall”.

“Somtochukwu Mall” billboard had been erected after clearing the market for structures. As residents of the State could not be informed on what would be of the premises, a new sign post indicating that a hospital complex instead of Somtochukwu Mall has been put in place.

A Trumpeta reporter, who went round the state capital to monitor recent happenings in the town, noticed that the Mall expected to bear the name of Somtochukwu has changed to The New Specialist Hospital.

The Imo State government is yet to officially make pronouncement concerning the new name and why Somtochukwu immortalization may not see the light of the day.