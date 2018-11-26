In contrast to earlier predictions that one of those who ran the governorship primaries of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress APC would be picked as running mate, Senator Hope Uzodinma has picked a university don, Prof Placid Njoku.

Speculations had been rife in that as part of plans to cement the synergy between the APC governorship ticket holder and other aspirants of the Coalition, Senator Hope Uzodinma would pick any of the five aspirants as Deputy.

Among those who ran for the primaries of APC in Coalition camp said to have been shortlisted for Deputy are the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, former SSG, Imo State, Chief Jude Ejiogu and Sir George Eche.

Others named are Retired Commodore Peter Gbujie and lately Chima Anozie, (Homebase).

Later information available to Trumpeta has it that Uzodinma may have jettisoned the aforementioned persons and indicated interest to have the pioneer Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Njoku as running mate.

The name of Prof Njoku, who hails from Ikeduru LGA of Owerri zone last week appeared like a rumour when a faceless group and identity revealed he will come in as the substantive Running Mate to Uzodinma.

Though, the group which published the information online tried to accuse a respected Man of God in the state as the force behind the picking of Njoku as Deputy Governorship candidate of APC Imo State.

As at the time of this report, no official statement has been obtained from camp Hope, the official campaign group of Uzodinma as reason for not picking any of the aspirants, but officials working for the Senator, who do not want their names in print confirmed the name.

Trumpeta had last week highlighted that either Uzodinma will hand over APC ticket to Owerri or will substitute his running mate, Barr C.O.C Akaolisa for someone from Imo East Senatorial zone, to balance the equation in Imo charter of Equity.

Since he joined APC early this year, Uzodinma of late started a parley with the coalition faction against Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Rescue Mission. In the process, Madumere, Ejiogu, Eche and Gbujie at a joint press conference in Abuja collectively asked that the Senator be handed over the governorship ticket having won the October 1, 2018 primaries conducted by Ahmed Gulak.

Madumere and co also joined Uzodinma during his heroic arrival to Owerri penultimate week. They were spotted with Uzodinma at the Owerri airport in a private jet.

Only early last week, Madumere’s court case instituted against the October 6, primaries conducted by the Agbabiaka committee was the death knell on the claims of Chief Uche Nwosu as winner of the APC governorship primaries as the court nullified it.

Meanwhile the name of Akaolisa will be removed to accommodate Prof Njoku as window of substitution closes this week. Akaolisa from Orsu LGA, is an ally of Uzodinma and is of the same federal constituency of Oru East, Orlu, Orsu.