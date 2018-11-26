Tunji Adedeji

The simmering crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP worsened yesterday as the opposition party split, with a faction that called itself Imo N- PDP emerging under the Chairmanship of Dr Fabian Ihekweme with Hon. Jerry Ogoke as Deputy.

Announcing the formation of the faction at a crowded press conference on Monday at the popular Villa Garden Hotel Owerri, Imo State, Dr. Ihekweme alleged that the impunity and manipulation that greeted the gubernatorial primary election of PDP has left the party faithful disappointed and sullen hearted as to resort to seeking remedy in the court of law to determine the real winner of the said primary election.

The Imo N-PDP chairman averred that it’s a known fact that the once very peaceful and stable enclave of PDP in Imo has been torn into two parallel and irreconcilable factions since the issue of whom between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha actually won the gubernatorial primary election.

He said, “It is a travesty and an affront to our collective sensibility to accept the charade that took place on October 1st as validly representing an exercise in the process of internal party democracy for a great party like the PDP that should lead while others follow.”

The visibly angry Chairman pointed out that what was tagged as the gubernatorial primary election of PDP in Imo State is a ruse and an imposition that is totally unacceptable to the generality among the silent majority of party members.

Ihekweme further said as electioneering campaigns are starting across the country in compliance to INEC guildlines and timetable, there exists a compelling reason to hold our political locations and also to stem against further drifting to other political locations and also to stem against further abuses since it will be utterly irresponsible of us not to create an umbrella that would canopy our interests.

“Our teaming members and supporters after extensive consultations and deliberations have come up with the decision to consign our political interest within a subset of the PDP family in the state that can rightly be described as our political camp”

“In order to guild against further stereotypes, prejudice and abuses being suffered by members of our coalition, it was also decided that a new platform to be known as N-PDP be formed to take charge of our affairs in PDP”

Ihekweme further sound it loud and clear that Imo state is neither a conquered territory nor a Buffalo state where manifesting emperor’s transverse as governors to the state under any guise .We will elect our own governor come 2019 by the grace of God, he averred.

He pointed out that it’s the intention of the N-PDP in the foregoing, to put the NWC of PDP on notice to immediately commence urgent actions to redress the very issues that brought about the crises in the party on or before the 29th of November 2018 or be prepared to manage of our coalition who are even now prepared to join forces with other likes minds in other opposition parties to foster our political future.

Other members of the group includes Hon. Ifeanyi Oguzie, Secretary, Chief Johnbosco Ben, Spokesman, while Chief Christopher Okoro is to be the Organizing Secretary and Barr. Uche Igbokwe becomes the Legal adviser of the new outfit.