Tunji Adedeji

The governorship candidate of the United Progress Party, UPP for the 2019 election in Imo State, Hon Tony Nwulu over the weekend picked Dr Nnaemeka Obiareri as his running mate.

Obiareri, who is from Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, is a Certified Financial Engineer/Investment Banking Executive with broad experience/skills in all aspects of Equities & Debts Origination.

Hon. Nwulu who announced the choice of his running mate while briefing the top hierarchy of the UPP in a meeting and journalists at the party secretariat Okigwe road, Owerri, said he was profoundly delighted to announce that the Deputy Governorship Candidate of UPP in Imo State is Dr. Obiarari.

He stressed that he chose him as his running mate for the 2019 governorship election in Imo State because he is a round peg in a round hole.

Nwulu pointed out that Dr. Obiarari would be an economy engine room of his government if elected. The choice of Obiarari as my Running Mate was arrived at after a careful and exhaustive consideration of an array of equally notable personalities in the state.”

“With the choice of Obiarari the UPP Governorship Candidate, Nwulu has commenced to assemble a crack dream team for the 2019 governorship election in Imo State.”

The Ezinihitte Mbaise born lawmaker seized the platform to dispel the rumour making the rounds that he had sold his mandate to the incumbent governor son in law, noting that the rumour was unfounded.

According to the federal reps member representing Oshodi/Isollo ll , Lagos state, “I have replied those who claimed that I have sold a mandate freely given to me by Imo people ”

Obiareri until his selection is the Group Executive Director, Finance & Accounting Taurus Oil and Gas Limited, Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria.

He holds an advance degrees and certificates from Leeds Metropolitan University, United Kingdom. He is also an Alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Cambridge MA, USA.

He is also Group Executive Chairman, South East Farms and Agricultural Processing Limited.

He also Participated in designing, structuring, nurturing, financing, & raising of funds in excess of N500billion/$3billion for projects, conglomerates & governments that have employed tens of thousands of Nigerians over the last decade.