Charles Ugomuoh Picks Accords Party Ticket for Owerri Zone Senate Ticket

Tunji Adedeji

Dr .Charles Ugomuah ,a retired Assistant Inspector General ,AIG of Police and the leading aspirant for Owerri Senatorial seat who lost out in the recent controversial primaries of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, has picked Accord Party ticket to pursue his political ambition and collective dreams of his people .

AIG Ugomuoh, who quickly switched to Accord Party where he was given the ticket for Imo East Senatorial district ahead of the forthcoming general election made the disclosure on Tuesday while addressing journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital.

The Mbaise born former police boss said he remained committed to addressing the problem of citizens equality ,infrastructural deficit, modular power generation to address the needs of medium and small scale industries in Imo East, just and equitable security for our people, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship and the pursuit of real happiness of our citizens.

He vowed not to retreat or surrender on any of these issues because they are central to the social and economic wellbeing of our people.

The senatorial hopeful further said,”What has changed now is the platform on which I am pursuing these objectives. I am not in the business of running down political parties or personalities.”

He recalled that the last time he addressed journalists, he did so on the APGA platform. I did so because I believed that APGA would redeem it promises to be a vehicle for our people’s social, political and economical emancipation. That was not to be .APGA has not been able to manage it pressures, processes and demands of Democratic determination of who represents it at different levels of political contest, he said.

AIG Ugomuoh maintained that APGA as a political party seems to be battling between its objective end and the interest of various groups within its ranks

He further opined that IMO East is in a hurry to right the wrongs that have lingered over the years. We can’t deploy valuable time to waiting for APGA to invent and reinvent itself, he averred

The police boss pointed out that his people have resolved and mandated him to pursue their collective dreams of equitable, just qualitative and redemptive representation on the platform of Accord Party.

According to him, “This is a decision which all stakeholders in Imo East stands on and I am only discharging that mandate.”

He seized the platform to call on the people of Imo East senatorial district to vote massively for him and other candidates of the party in one accord and other candidates of the party.