By Okey Alozie

Not less than seven Imo State House of Assembly members who are of the APC extraction have been linked to possible move to a new party.

Okorocha at a briefing in Owerri on Tuesday, disclosed that he has no intentions to stop any of his followers aggrieved over the outcome of APC primaries, chose a party of his choice for 2019.

The statement from Okorocha confirmed speculations in Imo State that followers of the governor who lost out in the primaries are moving into another party.

Trumpeta learnt that DPP has been picked as the next party going by speculations and other reports making the round in the state.

Already, one of the Okorocha’s men and aspirant, Dr Paschal Obi running for the House of Reps of Ideato Federal Constituency, had joined the DPP.

Apart from Obi’s entrance, this newspaper has it on good authority that about seven APC members of the House who couldn’t get APC return ticket will join DPP before the window of substitution is closed this week.

Linked to DPP are lawmakers from Njaba, Hon Mrs Uju Onwudiwe, that of Isu, Ngozi Obiefule, Ideato North, Hon Barr Author Egwin .others likely to switch over to DPP are Lawman Duruji from Ehime Mbano that of Oguta, Uzoma Ezediaro.

Hon Barr Kennedy Ibe from Obowo, Majority Leader Lugard Osuji from Owerri Municipal Council.

Trumpeta was further informed that a secret meeting has been going on between the group of lawmakers loyal to the governor who were not able to get a second term ticket with DPP for 2019 election.

The lawmakers are to move en masse to form strong support to the ambition of the governor’s favoured candidate, Nwosu tipped to be in DPP as governorship candidate.