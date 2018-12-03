PROJECT 27 DEBUNKS ADOPTION OF OKEY EZE

Eneogwe Uchenna/ Stevenie Michaels

Following recent publications on some State tabloids alleging that Sir Okey Eze, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has been adopted by a group under the aegis of Imo Project 27, the State Executive Council of the group has denied being part of the acclaimed adoption.

in a communiqué signed by the Director General, DG of G 27 ,Hon. Steve Anugwom made available to Trumpeta shortly after the State Executive Council meeting yesterday at Jonvita Hotel, Owerri , Anugwom berated the hasty attempted practice of adoption of Okechukwu Eze by some members of the group .

The DG described Engr. Aballa Paul (Patron), Okechukwu Ogidi (Secretary), Nkem Nwaigwe (Okigwe Zonal Chairman), Iroka Chidi (Orlu Zonal Chairman) and Nze Damian Ogoko (Owerri Zonal Chairman) as being overzealous for embarking on such ugly endorsement which according to him doesn’t reflect the collective interest of the group.

He maintaining that G27 members are yet to adopt any Candidate for elective position under any political party saying the acclaimed adoption of Okechukwu Eze is unapproved, unauthorized, fictional and fake , as such does not reflect the vision and objective of Project 27.

Hon Anugwom who spoke on behalf of the State Executive council said the group unanimously resolved and suspended the aforementioned persons for a period of fourteen (14) days with effect from the date enshrined in the communiqué.

The DG and mbers of the State Executive council stated that the activities of these suspended persons whose selfish desires, leadership rascality, delusional and distractive approach does not conform with the quality leadership and overall interest of Project 27, warning that it would not tolerate any act of disloyalty, sabotage, or insurrection from any group or persons targeted at destabilizing Project 27.

Furthermore, the State Executive council said it has detailed out guidelines and procedures for adoption of candidate, and as such, a holistic cultured approach has been adhered to.

The State Executive Council who reiterated their inestimable relationship with Okechukwu Ezeh, applauded the dexterity, acuity and exemplary leadership of the Director General, Hon. Engr Stephen Anugwom in piloting the affairs of project 27.

They however enjoined its members to remain unbeaten and optimistic as the future looks bright as Project 27 is set to make major and unprecedented breakthroughs in the forth coming weeks.