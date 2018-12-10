Jones Onyereri Free Medicals Holds Today

The annual Jones Onyereri Free Medical Mission holds today, at Owerri Nkworji Medical Centre, Nkwerre LGA, Imo State.

The medical event which lasts for four days will commence from Tuesday, December 11, 2018 to Friday December 14, 2018.

This medical programme is the brain child of Hon Jones Onyereri, who represents Nkwerre/Nwangele/ Isu/ Njaba in the House of Representatives.

Hon Onyereri is presently the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2019 Orlu Senate Seat election.

This Newspaper learnt that a Team of Medical Doctors of “Doctors on the Move in Africa” and Doctors from University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu will be ready for patients, to administer free drugs, Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Scanning, Laboratory tests, Free Eyeglasses, Blood Pressure and Sugar test etc.

According to Prince Eze Ugochukwu, the Director- General of Jones Onyereri Organization, the annual Free Medical Mission is one of the various constituency dividends of Democracy attracted for his constituence by Onyereri, adding that in the last four years, many families have good stories to say about the Onyereri free medical services which has touched a lot of lives.

Prince Ugochukwu maintained that the programme will last as long as Onyereri remains a Legislator, pointing out that when his Principal goes to the Senate he will attract more goodies for his people including development of infrastructure in entire Orlu Senatorial zone, by expanding dividends of democracy.