Tunji Adedeji

A group under the aegis of Imo State APC Elders Council on Thursday threw its weight behind the governorship ambition of Senator Hope Uzodinma and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at both the Federal and State levels.

Speaking to a group made up of respected leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC at a Town Hall meeting in Owerri, Chairman of the Council, E.J.K Onyebuchi, said Senator Uzodinma is a man of compassion, a man formed by the principle of sincerity of purpose whose name radiates God’s grace.

According to him, “We prayed for a credible candidate and God answered and presented a selfless giver by the name of the most distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma”

“Thus, there is no doubt that Senator Hope Uzodinma is strongly equipped to unify our great Imo State, mend broken fences and restore trust and confidence by tackling the moral and political crisis been promulgated by Rochas Okorocha’s monocratic acts”

Onyebuchi, who was a former Chairman of Imo State Elders Council in Okorocha’s government, called on Imolites at home and abroad irrespective political persuasions to join and participate in electing Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor of Imo State for the betterment and prosperity of the State.

He said ” We must rise up together from Owerri zone, Okigwe zone and Orlu zone to support Senator Hope Uzodinma’s victory as the Imo State candidate for the governorship election come 2019.

The Elder statesman said Imolites should be grateful ‘to God for presenting Senator Uzodinma to us, for without it, Imo State would have not been liberated from the absolute power of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Also, the Imo State Good Governance Ambassadors, GOGAN Elders Council, announced its support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement made available to journalists, the group said “Given these realities, Nigerians must therefore collectively reject these unpatriotic Nigerians who have decided to plunge emotionally into the race for Nigerian presidency by voting them out during 2019 Presidential election by voting them out during 2019 presidential election for competing against our God sent President Muhammadu Buhari who is truly committed and building a new Nigeria”.