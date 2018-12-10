Imo Chief Judge Releases 5 Prison Inmates, 12 Refered to Court

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Chief Judge, Hon Justice Paschal Obinna Nnadi has discharged 5 prison inmates in the Owerri prisons headquarter, and instantly referred 12 others to respective High Courts handling their cases.

It was a manifestation of the biblical allusion, which says, “Your sins are forgiven, go and sin no more”, as some of the Owerri Prison inmates were granted amnesty, yesterday, December 10,2018.

This was in commeration of the 2018 “Jail Delivery” carried out by the Imo Chief Judge.

The released accused persons were; Ifeanyi Atumonyegwu who was remanded in prison custody since 3/6/2015, and according to the CJ’s ruling, had overstayed above his detention period of 2 years.

Eric Iwu who was arraigned in 13/10/2014, Nzeribe Nwankwo (in prison custody since 2010), Chinaza Nwa- Owerri (since 2015), and Monday Nwaonu (arraigned in 2014).

In a similar way, the following persons were instantly referred to their respective courts where the suits were instituted, in accordance to the nolle prosequi, as signed by the Honourable, the Attorney General of the State, declining further prosecution of the cases.

They are; Sylvanus Okeke, Okechukwu Odigbo, Stanley Amaefule, Denis Nwauwa, HRH Boniface Ihueze , Lucas Joseph, Linus Nlemedim, Emmanuel Onyewuchi, Paul Kio, Emmanuel Nwaokorie, Chukwuebuka Nkemjika and Chinweikpe Uwenwa.

Unfortunately, Onyebuchi Ejimkonye and Joseph Onyebuchi when called upon were made to be known by the prison officials that they died in the prison yard.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Paschal. O. Nnadi disclosed that his visit was on “Jail delivery session”.

He submitted that in accordance to the Nigerian constitution, the CJ has the legal rights to visit and free prison inmates, especially those awaiting trials or have served for a long period of years without trails.

Justice Nnadi opined that the exercise was also necessitated by the increasing level of congestion of the Owerri prison headquarters, which the visit will help to decongest for the healthy living of the inmates, officials and the residents.

Speaking further, Justice Nnadi reiterated the readiness of the Imo Judiciary in ensuring speedy fair hearing, equity and justice to those seeking justice and redress in the law court.

To the prison inmates, he admonished them not to be deterred by the environment they found themselves, but to always approach the court if they have stayed beyond 5 years without trials, as such step could help fasten their freedom.

Trumpeta also observed that the clerk was mandated by the Chief Judge to issue production warrants immediately to High Courts for a speedy hearing and ruling on or before next week.

“All pending cases in the High Courts across the state should be looked into without further delay”. The CJ said.

Justice Paschal Nnadi added, “Once there is a nolle having a pending case in the High Court, the CJ has no legal right to release or interfer, but if there is a direct nolle prosequi, any further detention becomes unlawful and unconstitutional”.

Standing for the accused persons include the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, M.C Ijezie and colleagues, and the Legal Aid Counsel, led by Chukwuma Oliver alongside the members of the Professional Body.

In the same vein, the visit is scheduled to continue today, as more prisoners would regain freedom in the process, marking end of the year 2018.

Also present was the controller of Prisons, Chris Okoye, who lauded the CJ for remembering the prison inmates. He pledged his loyalty in working in tandem with the Judiciary in upholding law and order.