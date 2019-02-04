Why We Endorsed Atiku-Obi -South East Town Unions

By Onyekachi Eze

The 2019 Presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Chief Peter Obi, under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has continued to draw the ire of Nigerians, especially as they promise the Nation’s restructuring.

Giving a positive nod to the PDP Presidential candidates is an ancient and homogenous grassroot Assembly of the Igbo race, under the auspices of “Association of South East Town Unions”, ASETU.

In a communiqué signed by the National President, Chief Emeka Diwe, National Secretary, Hon Gideon Adikwuru, Chief Dr I.I Onwubuya (Chairman, Board of Trustees), and States President of Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Barr Chief Pauly Eze, Chief Sir G.U Mgborukwe, Chief Engr. Ugochukwu Akpa, Chief Monday Ikokwu, and Chief Engr Jimie Asoegwu, respectively, after a National Executive Council meeting held at the ASETU secretariat Enugu, resolved to vote massively for Atiku and Peter Obi, going by their determination to effect good governance to the Nigerian masses.

They described the administration of 2015 till date as a sectional one, which should not be allowed to thrive in the February 16th election.

Leaning on the objectives of the association, which borders on the welfare, growth and development of the people of South East, they said Buhari’s regime has continued to sideline the people of the South East, especially with relevant security, administrative and management positions in the country.

Addressing Atiku and Obi as a detribalized team with the vision to unite and foster a lasting peace in the South East and Nigeria at large, ASETU aligned to the earlier position of Ohaneze Ndiigbo, adding that no sane person would fail to vote massively for Atiku/Obi in the upcoming polls.

They further disclosed that the choice of a South East illustrious son as the Vice Presidential candidate is heart warming, a position, according to them, that has eluded the Igbo extraction for the past 40 years.

“That as the custodians of the grassroots, the Town Unions shall rise up in defense of the wishes of the majority of our people and stoutly resist any attempt by a few discredited individuals and political merchants who are attempting to trade off the South East for their personal pecuniary interests”.

While urging all sons and daughters of Igbo extraction to take their destinies by their hands, they accused the present government of great moves to cut off the South East in the ongoing rail projects across the country.

However, they envisaged that this year’s election will be marking a beginning of new era, as men of goodwill (Atiku/Obi) will be taking over the mantle of leadership.